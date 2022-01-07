Meet 5 Mps Running For Gubernatorial Seats in the August General Elections

KDRTV News- A section of members of parliament has given up seemingly safe seats to go for governorships.

While some may perceive them as overconfident and biting off more than they can chew, the legislators have expressed confidence that they will defeat incumbent governors in the August general elections.

Below are 5 parliamentarians who are aiming to become county chiefs.

1. Simba Arati – Kisii

The Dagoretti North lawmaker recently announced his candidacy for the Kisii gubernatorial seat in the upcoming general election.

The move by Arati has heightened the competition, which already includes Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and Woman Representative Janet Ongera, both ODM party members, at the forefront.

2. Rigathi Gachagua

The Mathira MP is aiming to be the next Nyeri governor in the August election a seat that was previously held by his late brother Nderitu Gachagua. The first time MP will face incumbent

Mutahi Kahiga and Senator Ephraim Maina in the race.

3. Patrick Wainaina

The Thika Town MP is among the many politicians interested in becoming the Kiambu Governor. Wainaina alias Wajungle will face incumbent James Nyoro, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, and former county chief William Kabogo.

4. John Muchiri

The Manyatta lawmaker recently hinted at running for the Nyeri gubernatorial seat come August.

Muchiri is expected to run against Kivuti of Mbeere North, Cecil Mbarire of Runyenjes, and David Kariuki.

5. AbdulSwamad Shariffa

The Mvita MP is aiming to succeed outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho in the August polls. Joho has already endorsed him as the ideal candidate to replace to take over from August. The Mvita MP will face Suleiman Shabhal and former Senator Hassan Omar.