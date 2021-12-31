South Africa Lift Curfew After Peak Of Omicron Wave

KDRTV NEWS: South Africa has lifted curfew after reporting it has passed the peak of the Omicron wave.

South Africa minister said that data from experts showed that the country had passed its Omicron peak with no significant rise in the number of deaths.

New Omicron data has given South Africa the go-ahead to review the Covid restriction rules.

During a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the minister in the presidency, Mondi Gungubele, said that the data from experts suggest that the Omicron wave has peaked.

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which received updates on the management of the current 4th wave of COVID-19 in South Africa, which is mainly driven by the Omicron variant. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 30, 2021

“Cases declined in all provinces except the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, which recorded increases of 14% and 18%, respectively, he detailed. There has been a decline in hospital admissions in all provinces except the Western Cape. There is a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all the provinces. “

The Omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa in late November has not caused many deaths.

READ ALSO: the UK Sees Bigger Wave Of Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Despite the higher transmissibility that Delta variant, the variant was marred with lower hospital admissions

Concerning the data, the government of South Africa has announced three significant changes in Covid regulations

The curfew, which was in force for 21 months, has been finally lifted.

Social gathering is now restricted to 1000 people indoor and 2000 people outdoor with appropriate social distance.

Alcohol establishment with a license will operate full time

With more than 3 million confirmed cases of Covid, South Africa remains that Africa severely hit country and 18th in the world.

Click to Support KDRTV y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.