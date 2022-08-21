Meet Five Established Lawyers Likely to Represent Raila Odinga’s Case at Supreme Court 

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost during the recently ended General election is on Monday August 22 expected to challenge William Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

In this article KDRTV looks into 5 accomplished lawyers who the Azimio leader is likely to hire.

James Orengo

James Orengo is a prominent Kenyan lawyer and human rights activist. He is also a close associate of the former prime minister Raila Odinga. In the recently ended general elections on August 9, he emerged as the elected governor of Siaya county.

Professionally, he is one of the few Kenyan attorneys to have acquired the rank of Senior counsel, a distinction he earned under the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Otiende Amolo

The Rarieda MP is one of the best lawyers in Kenya and previously served as one of nine experts on the Committee of Experts that produced and presented the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, and he was the former chair of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) of the Republic of Kenya.

He was also a member of the legal team that represented the erstwhile NASA alliance in 2017, which led to the Supreme Court nullifying the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Ndegwa Njiru

Ndegwa Njiru’s excellent legal career spans more than a decade. He co-founded the law firm Ndegwa and Ndegwa Advocates with his younger brother and wife.

His advocacy of Kirinyaga MCAs in their case against Governor Anne Waiguru is one of his most remarkable career accomplishments. In the court case, he cross-examined the defense witness with such tact that the audience was stunned and awed.

He also represented Martin Wambora, during his impeachment case that saw him reinstated by the court.

Paul Mwangi

Mwangi is one of Raila’s Odinga’s legal advisers. The 55-year-old is a member of Raila’s senior advisory group, which is responsible for supplying the campaign board with research and advice.

He was also one of the primary attorneys in the Supreme Court lawsuit in which the National Super Alliance (NASA) successfully contested President Kenyatta’s 2017 election.

Philip Murgor

Murgor is a well-known Kenyan barrister with more than 30 years of expertise. He was one of the candidates who underwent interviewing in 2021 to succeed former Chief Justice David Maraga. According to reports, his outstanding legal insight assisted the government in recovering billions of shillings that had been misplaced between 2003 and 2005 as a result of the Goldenberg case.

