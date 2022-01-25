Meet Five Longest Serving Members of Parliament in Kenya

Winning and keeping a political seat is one of the most difficult things in Kenya. This is because most of the electorate prefers fresh faces in each election cycle. However, there are 6 MPs who have defied obstacles and maintained their winning form for decades.

Aden Duale

Duale has served as Garissa Township MP for three consecutive terms.

He was first elected on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket in 2007, but in the 2013 elections, he switched parties and was re-elected on the United Republican Party platform. He was again elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in the 2017 elections.

Francis Chachu Ganya

Ganya has been an MP for the North Horr constituency in Marsabit County since 2007.

Naomi Shaban

She is the country’s longest-serving female MP, having served four terms as Taveta MP.

For a variety of reasons, many women are hesitant to enter a career dominated by males.

But it’s been different for Shaban, who has beaten all odds to make winning a part of her DNA.

Jimmy Angwenyi

Jimmy Angwenyi of Kitutu Chache North is the country’s longest-serving legislator, having been elected for four terms in a row.

Angwenyi was born on November 18, 1945, and was first elected to Parliament in 1996 at a by-election on a Kanu ticket. In 1997, he was re-elected on a Ford People ticket.

Angwenyi retained the seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket in the 2002 elections before losing to Richard Onyoka in 2007.

In 2013, he won the seat back on a TNA ticket, but this time as a member of Kitutu Chache North, which was created from the former Kitutu Chache constituency.

Victor Munyaka

Victor Munyaka has been the Member of Parliament for Machakos Town for the past 15 years.

Munyaka was first elected on an ODM–Kenya ticket in 2007. He, on the other hand, broke out with the party leadership in 2013 and joined the CORD coalition’s Chama Cha Uzalendo party, where he easily retained his seat.