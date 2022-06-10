Meet UDA Women Rep Who Has Already Won, After Being Declared Unopposed By IEBC

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei is a happy woman, as her bid for the Kericho county women representative has been successful without any opposition.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has certified Kemei, who is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, as the only candidate who has been cleared for the seat so far.

“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest ” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho County.

The situation in Kericho has simplified the work of the IEBC, as it will no longer be necessary to issue six ballots for the county; instead, only five will be printed, one each for the president, the governor, the senator, the member of parliament, and the member of the county assembly.

“I will file Form 23 after which the commission will gazette Mrs Kemei as the only candidate for the Woman Representative seat,” the Kericho returning officer added.

Kemei competed in the party nominations, which drew six candidates, and she won with 87,182 votes. Florence Bore, came second, with 64,651 votes.

There were no independent candidates in the contest for woman representative, and no other political parties have fielded candidates in the Ruto stronghold county.

Upon taking office, the former Arya Girls High School teacher intends to develop support groups for women and girls, as well as other organized groups.

“We have an elaborate plan for women and youth empowerment. My office will provide financial and other support for organised groups and individuals,” she said.

Kemei has also served at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as a compliance officer.

