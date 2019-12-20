Exiled Kenyan Canada-based barrister Miguna Miguna has announced that he will return to Kenya earlier that the planned date due to “Public demand”

The lawyer announced that he will be landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9.25 pm via Lufthansa flight LH 590 and not on Sartuday January 7, 2020, as he had communicated earlier

The lawyer had earlier provided phone numbers and contacts of his defense lawyers John Khaninwa and Courtney Kazembe in anticipation of misunderstanding with the Kenyan authorities that had pronounced him persona non grata on Kenyan land.

“Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” he tweeted.

This would be the third time Miguna Miguna is attempting to return to his motherland following dramatic deportation in 2018

Miguna Miguna woes started when he presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the ODM party leader Raila Odinga as the people`s president on Tuesday, January 30.

Police officer raided his homes in Runda after the ceremony and was deported to Canada where he is also a citizen.

In March 2018, Miguna tried to come back but he was denied entry as the Kenyan authorities stated that he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship to be a Canadian.

A section of Kenyan have been excited and has welcomed Miguna back home.