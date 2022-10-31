Raila Odinga Calls For the Release of Sirisia MP John Waluke 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called for the release of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke.

Speaking on Monday in Kakamega County, Raila Odinga stated that the Waluke case should be dismissed.

He argued that Kenya Kwanza leaders who were facing charges have so far been acquitted. Raila stated that Azimio leaders should be given the same opportunity.

“People facing murder and graft charges are being forgiven. But on the Azimio side, there’s no justice. For example, Waluke is in jail for 67 years. It’s not fair,” he said.

“We want Waluke freed on bond and his case dismissed,” Raila added.

Waluke is currently serving a 67-year prison sentence for pilfering Ksh 297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

However, he has filed an appeal with the appellate court on the grounds that his imprisonment deprives the Sirisia locals the opportunity to be represented in the National Assembly.

“There is clear and present danger that if this application is not heard and determined in a timely manner, the applicant will miss Parliamentary sessions, leading to loss of his seat or failure of representation of the people of Sirisia Constituency in the National Assembly,” the inmate says in court papers.

The High Court had in October 6th upheld Waluke’s 67-year prison sentence for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) of Sh297 million.

The Sirisia MP had been in 2020 convicted alongside his business partner and Ms Wakhungu

They filed an appeal against their convictions in the High Court but the case was dismissed.

The conviction of Waluke would be historic as it would mean that a sitting MP would be sentenced to prison for corruption, a vice that lawmakers are supposed to prevent by exercising oversight.

