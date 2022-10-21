Mithika Linturi Explains How He Amassed His 1.2 Billion Wealth 

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Franklin Mithika Linturi has disclosed that he has a net worth of Ksh 1.2 billion.

Speaking on Friday October 21 before the National Assembly’s appointments committee, the former Meru Senator stated that immovable assets constitute most of his wealth.

“Mr Chairman my financial net worth which includes my investments in various companies in this country and other investments in Saccos are to the tune of Ksh1.2 billion.” Linturi revealed.

He added that he earns income from rental properties and owns a number of luxury vehicles.

The former lawmaker also owns shares in multiple Saccos, including the Parliamentary Sacco, which is comprised of parliamentarians and staff.

Linturi, who claims to have come from a modest background in Meru, is also a director and one of the country’s largest shareholders in a number of companies.

Linturi listed livestock farming and agriculture as his current sources of income and stated that he expected to earn approximately Ksh1 billion in the coming months.

“My current income is money I get out of rental income. I’m a dairy farmer,I keep cows and goats. I also grow sukuma wiki, and the amount I’m expecting to get in the near future is beyond Sh1 billion,” Linturi revealed.

Furthermore, he claimed that he was awaiting compensation from the government . Linturi revealed that there is a court order directing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to compensate him for false prosecution.

Linturi is now the second wealthiest Cabinet nominee after Musalia Mudavadi, who has a net worth of Ksh4 billion.

Other cabinet nominees with multi-million net worths include; Professor Njuguna Ndungu (950 million), Aden Duale (851 million) , Moses Kuria ( 750 million), Justin Muturi (700 million) Kipchumba Murkomem (550 million) and Kithure Kindiki ( 544 million).

Also Read::List of Multi-million Properties Owned by Prime Cabinet Secretary Nominee Musalia Mudavadi