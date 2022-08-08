Mombasa, Kakamega Gubernatorial Polls Suspended 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gubernatorial elections in the Mombasa and Kakamega counties.

Speaking to the media at the IEBC national tallying center at the Bomas of Kenya, Wafula Chebukati said that the ballot papers had wrong images of candidates printed on them.

He noted that the polls will be conducted on a later date.

“Ballot papers for the following elective positions were noted to have errors. Ballot papers for Kakamega county governor positions, Mombasa County have wrong gubernatorial candidate pictures and the details printed on them.” Chebukati said.

Also affected are the Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies.

” Positions for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and three in Kachiriba also have wrong candidate pictures and the details printed on them,” Chebukati said.

“As a result, elections for their respective positions have been suspended to a later date which shall be announced through a gazette notice.” He added.

More to follow……