Moses Kuria: Speaker Muturi Was Bribed With Tilapia to Support Raila’s Referendum Push

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi of being bribed by ODM chairman John Mbadi to support Raila Odinga’s referendum push on the implementation of the BBI report.

Taking to social media, Kuria said that Muturi had been bribed with Tilapia and that he would start collecting signatures to impeach the speaker.

“Why Justin Muturi would allow himself to be bribed with a tilapia meal by John Mbadi in Migori to rule out a parliamentary route for BBI is a mystery for me. Today I will start collecting signatures to impeach him,” reads a post on Kuria’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, during a church function in Migori County, Muturi said that the BBI report can only be implemented through a referendum because it is the only way people can have their views hear. He said it is a people initiated report and Kenyans must have their say.

“It has no way of coming to Parliament. Let it be there with the people. You know that before it comes to Parliament then I must approve, but I have said it belongs to the people and it has no route to Parliament,” he said.

NEWS: Moses Kuria threatens to impeach Speaker Justin Muturi for supporting BBI referendum call. Tanga Tanga MPs threaten to impeach Matiang'i for telling off Ruto. ME: Hallo, is this the NCPB Depot at Donholm? Could I kindly get a quote for two bags of aflatoxin-free popcorn? — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) December 2, 2019

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto including Majority leader Aden Duale have said there is no need for a referendum since all the changes can be implemented through parliament.

On Thursday, during the launch of ODM’s new headquarters, Raila said MPs cannot be trusted with implementing the recommendations of the report.

“The process must be people owned, it must not be taken to Parliament. It is the people to own the document,” The ODM leader said.

There have been fears from Raila’s camp that if the report is taken to parliament, then Ruto will have his way since he has a majority in the house.