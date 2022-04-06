Most Kenyan Politicians Have Mental Issues – Moses Wetangula

Ford Kenya Party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula wants a law to be passed that will see political aspirants be mentally assesed before vying for elective seats.

According to the former Foreign affairs Minister, Kenya has a majority of “visibly insane” people who, he says, are elected and later plunge the country into chaos by reckless judgments.

“People occupying offices of responsibility and making reckless inexplicable and bizarre decisions, these are mental patients. But because they are not tested they find their way through elections sometimes through appointments because when you apply for a job there is no provision that you must produce a mental Fitness certificate and so we have all manner of characters,” Wetangula says.

Wetangula who was speaking during the debate on the National Assembly Amendments to the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill lamented the country’s increasing prevalence of mental health concerns and pleaded for immediate interventions from the national goverment.

” As society has been growing so have been challenges to people’s mental capability or disability so to speak. You have all manner of situations transformed from internal turmoil of several individuals into full blown mental in capacity and sometimes being manifested in even violent behavior and when you have a legal framework that can help you then have a society that has to be caring to its disadvantaged people especially those who are incapable of managing and controlling their mental faculties,” he stated.