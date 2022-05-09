Connect with us

Mt Kenya is Fully behind Raila- David Murathe

Jubilee party Vice Chair David Murathe has assured Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga of a victory in the August 9 general elections.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Monday, May 9, Murathe stated that the Mount Kenya region will follow Uhuru Kenyatta’s direction in the forthcoming elections.

Murathe dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s gains in the Mt Kenya region, predicting that he will be in for a terrible surprise in the upcoming elections.

“Mt. Kenya iyo mnayosikia, sisi tutafuata Uhuru. Uhuru ametuambia ni Raila, na sisi tunampenda ‘Baba’ na huko ndo  tunaenda. Ameangalia hao wawili na akatuambia ni Raila, si ako na sababu?” Murathe posed.

Loosely translates to: “In Mt Kenya region, we follow President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direction. Uhuru has told us it is Raila he wants for the presidency and we are going to follow that path. He has gauged the two presidential aspirants and determined it is Raila who fits the bill. Doesn’t he has a reason?”.

Murathe at EACC

Murathe also added that the former Prime Minister is the only presidential candidate who can fight the rampant corruption that is in the country.

The Jubilee party Vice Chai’s sentiments come barely a week after an opinion poll done by TIFA indicated that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate ahead of the August polls.

According to TIFA, William Ruto has a popularity of 39% followed by Raila Odinga who has 32%. The polist however noted that the outcome of the August elections remains uncertain with a number of Kenyans still undecided on who to vote for.

Also read Fresh Details! David Murathe at the Centre of the Ksh 4 Billion COVID-19 Scandal

