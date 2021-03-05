Mt Kenya to Name President Uhuru’s Successor on Saturday

Connect with us

(KDRTV) – National Assembly Speaker Justin will on Saturday be installed as the new Mt Kenya region spokesperson, replacing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muturi, a seasoned politician and a personal friend to the President, will be handed over the new role by elders at the Njuri Ncheke shrines in Meru County.

KDRTV understands that elders from the Aembu, Ameru and Agikuyu communities will preside over the high-profile ceremony.

“It will be a big event that will, of course, have political ramifications in the region. We know what will happen will not please everyone, especially the power brokers. But Muturi is a senior politician from this side of the mountain and we want our voice to be heard,” a Njuri Ncheke elder said as quoted by Nation.

Read Also: Mt Kenya Disowns Raila Ahead of 2022

Muturi hails from Mbeere in Embu County. He is believed to have backing from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties.

There is pressure from Mt Kenya East residents that they should produce the region’s next spokesperson.

However, leaders from the larger Gikuyu community are yet to approve of this arrangement. Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri residents have fronted former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as the region’s spokesperson.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken a low-profile over the future of Mt Kenya politics, choosing to remain silent on political matters. The President has maintained the need to finish his development agenda ahead of his retirement next year.

Read Also: Inside Uhuru’s New Plan to Tame Tanga Tanga Ahead of 2022

Uhuru strongly came last month, announcing that he will remain the Mt Kenya Kingpin beyond his presidency in 2022. He said he will sit on the negotiating table with Presidential aspirants to determine who has the best interests for the region.

