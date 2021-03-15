Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetngula, Gidoen Moi Set To Form Political Outfit

Four high ranking political bigwigs Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU) are set to form a political outfit ahead of 2022.

The four politicians have established a 12-member task-force that will see head talks to form a political alliance.

The task-force will define terms of engagement among the four bigwigs ahead of 2022.

KDRTV will be giving updates about the progress of the alliance in offing.

More to follow…

