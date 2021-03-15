Connect with us

Politics

Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetngula, Gidoen Moi Set To Form Political Outfit

Third political force in the offing as Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Gideon Moi decides to join one team

Mudavadi Kalonzo wetangula and Gideon Moi to form political alliance
Four high ranking political bigwigs Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU) are set to form a political outfit ahead of 2022.

The four politicians have established a 12-member task-force that will see head talks to form a political alliance.

The task-force will define terms of engagement among the four bigwigs ahead of 2022.

KDRTV will be giving updates about the progress of the alliance in offing.

More to follow…

