Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Recounts Being Dumped by Girlfriend After Losing in 2017 

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has recounted how he was heartbroken in 2017 after his girlfriends left him after he lost the Mumias East parliamentary race.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the 32 year old first time MP said he in 2017 failed miserably after getting only 254 votes.

He was dealt another blow after his girlfriend left him for another man.

“I loved her so much but when I went to get her back from the man’s house she asked me to leave and go play with my age mates as I could sustain her lifestyle,” Salasya recounted.

The lawmaker who has been single since then stated that his focus on finding another partner has been shifted and that he has no plans to date anytime soon.

Salasya had a rough upbringing as he lost his father when he was in form 2.

“It was by the grace of God that I managed to complete school. I was sent home countless times for unpaid fees and ended up spending several days at home as mum looked for money,” he revealed.

Salasya stated that his main priority now is to represent his constituents.

His agenda is to ensure equitable bursary allocation to all needy students in his constituency, raising education standards, empowering youth and women, and reviving the Mumias Sugar Company.

The Egerton University graduate who was dismissed as a “crazy man.” During the 2022 campaigns got 12,140 votes in the recently concluded August 9 General Election while his closest competitor, David Wamatsi who ran under ANC received 9,043 votes.

The Azimio allied politician was am ong the 349 lawmakers who were sworn in at the National Assembly on Thursday, September 8.

