Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside President William Ruto’s Lexus LX 570 Worth Ksh 20 Million That Has left Kenyans Talking 

By

Published

20220913 195943

 

President William Ruto has been spotted riding on a black lexus Lx 570 KCU 192H in the past few months during his campaign trail to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta. 

President Ruto was again on Tuesday spotted riding on the beast leaving netizens to elicit mixed reactions over the car. 

The Lexus that served as the foundation of William Ruto’s campaign caravan ranges in price from Ksh 20 million to Ksh 27 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

10 3 960x637 1

Car connoisseurs who were lured to the ongoing discussion about Ruto’s Lexus LX 570’s capacity stated that it is designed to cruise on rough terrain, which Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) cannot. Off-road, the LX 570 is extremely capable.

The interior of Ruto’s iconic car is lavished with luxury and elegance by the manufacturer. 

The front seats are spacious and flat, but yet comfortable and supportive. They are designed in the style of armchairs and are perfect for lengthy rides.

Unlike other SUVs on the market, car enthusiasts said Ruto’s pick of the Lexus LX 570 was suitable because of its robust suspensions to support the tyres.

1 703 960x637 1

The car also has a strong infotainment system that kept Ruto informed of what was going on in various regions of the country, even during his campaign visits.

The Lexus LX 570 is also equipped with a sunroof, which allowed the president to connect with and address his supporters during the campaign period. 

The automobile is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive system and is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 383 horsepower and 403 pound-foot of torque.

20220913 195953

Ruto has in the past also spotted riding a Mercedes Benz S500 and a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series. 

After being sworn in and handed over the instruments of power President Ruto left the Kasarani Stadium in a landcruiser that had the coat of arms. 

Also Read: Inside DP William Ruto’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020