Politics

Murathe Reveals Who Uhuru Would have picked as his Deputy if Ruto had Resigned from Goverment

New details have emerged that President Uhuru had settled on Defence CS Eugine Wamalwa as his running mate in the run up of the 2013 general elections. 

However Uhuru’s TNA changed their mind and chose William Ruto in a move to unite the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities. 

Speaking in Sunday May 1 at the St. Kizito Makema Catholic Church in Webuye East, Bungoma County Jubilee party vice chair David Murathe said that they had to heal the wounds of the 2007 post election violence in Rift Valley by picking William Ruto. 

“In efforts to heal the 2007/2008 post-election wounds, TNA resolved that the deputy president slot should go to a member of the Rift Valley community, now that Uhuru Kenyatta had secured the president’s slot,” Murathe said. 

He went on to say that Should DP Ruto have resigned from government after his fall out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the ruling Jubilee party had settled on Eugine Wamalwa to replace him. 

 “The president was hoping he could replace Ruto with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, but the deputy president did not resign as we’d expected,” Murathe stated.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Willam Ruto broke up when the Head of State reached a cooperation pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018. The truce was christened the “handshake”. 

Alfred Mutua Reveals Why Azimio Politicians Hate Ruto

