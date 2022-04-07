Connect with us

Politics

” Ukweli Usemwe” Alfred Mutua Reveals Why Azimio Politicians Hate Ruto

By

Published

Ruto Mutua

Photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. Image courtesy.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has come out to say why people have a problem with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday April 7, the former goverment spokesperson stated that DP William Ruto is a smart politician and that is why many people have a problem with him.

He argued that the DP’s intellect and tenacity have scared many politicians.

“The problem that many people have with William Ruto – and truth be told, William Ruto, ukweli usemwe, is a brilliant man, like him or not: He is smart; he is hard-working; he is self-made; he knows how to push and get his way; he is very hardworking, he is a nice guy,” Mutua said.

Also Read Panic in Raila Camp as 6 Parties Threaten to Leave Azimio

In the same interview, Governor Mutua said that he may join the Ruto camp if Azimio camp keeps frustrating his Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

“We still have time. There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from DP Ruto. His people have been calling me for weeks. It is not that we are lost for options. What we want is to be treated with respect because we are doing this for Raila Odinga. We will not agree to be tricked,” He remarked.

images 2022 04 07T164428.858

The entry of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the Azimio la Umoja has led to mixed reactions among Ukambani leaders including Governor Mutua.

