Murkomen wants to go for the Senate Speaker’s Jugular over Waiguru’s Impeachment

KDRTV-The Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kipchumba Murkomen caused an uproar in Parliament by claiming that Governor Waiguru’s impeachment verdict had already been decided at the State House and the proceedings in parliament were a waste of time.

His sentiments sent shock-waves in the Senate plenary pitting Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his new fond friend Raila Odinga of ODM against Ruto allied senators who were outnumbered in a vote which saw 45 votes to President Uhuru Kenyatta while the senators leaning towards Ruto only garnering a paltry 14 votes and hence the motion to have a select committee to decide Waiguru’s fate carried the day.

Senator James Orengo told off Murkomen and reminded him of their hypocrisy during the agitation for better governance and by telling the senate that someone was looking for Governor Waiguru’s head, but Murkomen jumped from his seat on a point of order and started a shouting match with Orengo which lasted for a couple of minutes.

There was also another shouting match in Parliament as Murkomen made allegations and counter accusations claiming that the People of Kirinyaga had been given a raw deal by the Senate and doesn’t send good message on devolution across the Nation.

In a rejoinder ODM Senators laughed off the accusations by telling Murkomen to look at the rear mirror and gauge his words before speaking. Senator Mutula Kilonzo had a hectic time shutting down Murkomen over the choice of words which culminated on bitter exchanges which were quelled by the House Speaker Keneth Lusaka.

