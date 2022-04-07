Connect with us

Mutua, Ngilu & Kibwana Advised To Join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Amid Frustrations in Azimio

Ukambani Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu ( Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) have been advised to decamp from Azimio and join the Kenya Kwanza alliance ahead of the August elections.

This is after Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined the Azimio movement and overshadowed the three.

According to Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka this was foreseen and the three leaders should bolt out of Raila camp in favour of DP William Ruto.

“I openly said that the Moment @skmusyoka Joins #Azimio, the 3 Kamba governors @governorkibwana, @DrAlfredMutua, and @mamangilu will face it tough. Evidently, The 3 are now to default settings on who the boss is. It’s not late for the 3 to join @WilliamsRuto and us in @UDAKenya,” the MP tweeted.

Munyaka’s sentiments come a day after a section of leaders in the Azimio camp threatened to leave the outfit if their views are not heard by Raila Odinga.

Also Read Jimmy Wanjigi reveals What Raila Told Him before Their Fallout

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said that they have not seen the document they are being pushed to sign stating that they will quit the coalition if the agreement is not renegotiated.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us and yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this. The document needs to be renegotiated to ensure that all interests are taken care of. The agreement should not be decided by three parties,” Mutua stated.

