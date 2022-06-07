Names of 4 Presidential Aspirants Who Have Been Cleared By IEBC

The ambitious list of 55 aspirants who wanted to run for Kenya’s top position has now been narrowed down to just four candidates, with the race less than two months away.

Azimio La Umoja’s flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, and UDA’s William Ruto, who is vying to succeed his boss, are among those who have been permitted to run for the top job.

Raila and his running mate Martha Karua were cleared on Sunday, prior to launching a series of rallies in Nairobi and Nakuru.

DP Ruto and his running mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, were cleared to run on Saturday after submitting their credentials.

Agano Party’s David Mwaure, a career Senior Counsel who is running for the top job for the second time, is also eligible to run on Saturday. He has picked Ruth Mutua as his running mate

The fourth presidential candidate is George Wajackoyah, who proposes legalizing bhang to settle Kenya’s enormous state debt. Wajackoya will pursue the nation’s highest office with Justina Wambui Wamae as his running mate.

Walter Nyambane had been cleared by IEBC but his certificate was withdrawn after uproar from Jimmy Wanjigi’s agents as he had been cleared without a certificate while the Safina party flag bearer was disqualified.

Nyambane is set to appear before IEBC to clarify on the issue before being cleared.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will then publish the names of the cleared aspirants who will then be given at least ten armed police officers for their security in the campaign period.

This is because their safety should be cared for given that one of them will be the next commander in chief of the armed forces.

