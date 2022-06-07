Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Names of 4 Presidential Aspirants Who Have Been Cleared By IEBC

By

Published

Untitled design og image

The ambitious list of 55 aspirants who wanted to run for Kenya’s top position has now been narrowed down to just four candidates, with the race less than two months away.

Azimio La Umoja’s flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, and UDA’s William Ruto, who is vying to succeed his boss, are among those who have been permitted to run for the top job.

Raila and his running mate Martha Karua were cleared on Sunday, prior to launching a series of rallies in Nairobi and Nakuru.

DP Ruto and his running mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, were cleared to run on Saturday after submitting their credentials.

Agano Party’s David Mwaure, a career Senior Counsel who is running for the top job for the second time, is also eligible to run on Saturday. He has picked Ruth Mutua as his running mate 

The fourth presidential candidate is George Wajackoyah, who proposes legalizing bhang to settle Kenya’s enormous state debt. Wajackoya will pursue the nation’s highest office with Justina Wambui Wamae as his running mate.

Walter Nyambane had been cleared by IEBC but his certificate was withdrawn after uproar from Jimmy Wanjigi’s agents as he had been cleared without a certificate while the Safina party flag bearer was disqualified. 

Nyambane is set to appear before IEBC to clarify on the issue before being cleared. 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will then publish the names of the cleared aspirants who will then be given at least ten armed police officers  for their security in the campaign period. 

This is because their safety should be cared for given that one of them will be the next commander in chief of the armed forces. 

Also Read: Meet Young Lady Behind DP William Ruto’s Good Fashion Taste

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020