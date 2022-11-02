Names of Three Uhuru Principal Secretaries that have been retained by President Ruto

President William Ruto on Wednesday announced the names of 51 Principal Secretary nominees who will head different State departments.

Among the 51 nominees were three individuals who worked under the previous regime.

Belio Kipsang

Dr. Kipsang has made a comeback as the Basic Education Principal Secretary a position he served between 2013 and February 2021. He left the ministry of education following a Cabinet reshuffle that landed him in the State Department of Regional and Northern Corridor Development under the State Department of Regional Development.

Chris Kiptoo

The former PS who served under the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Cooperatives has been nominated as PS in the Ministry of National Treasury.

The economist is credited for his work in ratifying multilateral agreements between Kenya and transnational organizations such as the European Union (EU) and the East African Community (EAC) (EAC). If approved by the National Assembly he will work closely with Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndungu and the teams tasked with turning around the Kenyan economy.

Charles Hinga

Charles Hinga, who worked under Uhuru’s tenure, has been reinstalled as Principal Secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Hinga was in charge of the housing and urban development department, which was in charge of implementing the affordable housing plan. The housing plan was incorporated into the Big Four Agenda, which was adopted as a development roadmap by now-retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his tenure, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Public Works oversaw the construction of nearly 10,000 houses targeted at improving the population’s access to good housing in Nairobi and its metropolitan area.

The State Department is critical to President Ruto’s administration, which is committed to implementing the affordable housing plan. President William Ruto has stated his goal to harness available resources to build over 200,000 apartments every year since taking office.

