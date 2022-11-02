Full List of 51 Nominated Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto on Wednesday, November 2 announced the names of 51 individuals who will head various state departments.

The President rewarded his loyalists in the appointments. Among the notable names were former Langata MP Nixon Korir, former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke and former Education PS Belio Kipsang.

Below is a full list of the nominated Principal Secretaries.

Office of the Deputy President

Julius Korir – State Department for Cabinet Affairs

Teresia Mbaika Malokwe – State Department for Devolution

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Esther Ngero- State Department for Performance and Delivery Management

Aurelia Rono – State Department for Parliamentary Affairs

Ministry of Interior and National Administration

Raymond Omollo – State Department for Interior and National Administration

Caroline Nyawira – State Department for Correctional Services

Julius Bitok – State Department for Citizen Services

The National Treasury and Economic Planning

Dr Chris Kiptoo- State Department for the National Treasury

James Muhati – State Department for Economic Planning

Ministry of Defence

Patrick Mariro

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs

Dr Korir Sing’oei – State Department for Foreign Affairs

Roseline Njogu – State Department for Diaspora Affairs

Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Amos Gathecha – State Department for Public Service

Veronica Mueni Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action

Ministry of Roads and Transport

Joseph Mungai Mbugua – State Department for Roads

Mohamed Dhagar – State Department for Transport

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development

Nixon Korir – State Department for Lands and Physical Planning

Charles Hinga – State Department for Housing and Urban Development

Joel Arumonyang – State Department for Public Works

Ministry of Information, Communication and The Digital Economy

Prof Edward Kisiangani – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications

Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui – State Department for ICT and The Digital Economy

Ministry of Health

Eng. Peter Tum – State Department for Medical Services

Dr Josephine Mburu – State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management

Ministry of Education

Dr Belio Kipsang – State Department for Basic Education

Esther Thaara Muhoria – State Department for TVET

Beatrice Inyangala – State Department for Higher Education and Research

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development

Phillip Kello Harsama – State Department for Crop Development

Harry Kimutai – State Department for Livestock Development

Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry

Alfred K’Ombundo – State Department for Trade

Abubakar Hassan – State Department for Investment Promotion

Juma Mukhwana – State Department for Industry

Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Patrick Kiburi Kilemi – State Department for Cooperatives

Susan Mangeni – State Department for MSMEs Development

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts

Ismail Madey – State Department for Youth Affairs

Johnathan Mueke – State Department for Sport and The Arts

Ministry of Environment and Forestry

Festus Ngeno – State Department for Environment

Ephantus Kimotho -State Department for Forestry

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

John Olultuaa – State Department for Tourism

Sylvia Naseya Muhoro -State Department for Wildlife

Ummy Mohammed Bashir – State Department for Culture and Heritage

Ministry of Water, Sanitization and Irrigation

Dr Paul Ronoh – State Department for Water and Sanitation

Gitonga Mugambi – State Department for Irrigation

Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

Alex Wachira – State Department for Energy

Mohamed Liban – State Department for Petroleum

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

Geoffrey Kaituko – State Department for Labour and Skills Development

Joseph Mugosi Mutavi- State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs

Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALs and Regional Development

Abdi Dubart – State Department for East African Community Affairs

Idris Dogota – State Department for The ASALs and Regional Development

Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Elijah Mwangi – State Department for Mining

Betsy Muthoni Njagi – State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries

Shadrack Mwadime – State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs

