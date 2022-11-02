Full List of 51 Nominated Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto on Wednesday, November 2 announced the names of 51 individuals who will head various state departments.
The President rewarded his loyalists in the appointments. Among the notable names were former Langata MP Nixon Korir, former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke and former Education PS Belio Kipsang.
Below is a full list of the nominated Principal Secretaries.
Office of the Deputy President
Julius Korir – State Department for Cabinet Affairs
Teresia Mbaika Malokwe – State Department for Devolution
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Esther Ngero- State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
Aurelia Rono – State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Interior and National Administration
Raymond Omollo – State Department for Interior and National Administration
Caroline Nyawira – State Department for Correctional Services
Julius Bitok – State Department for Citizen Services
The National Treasury and Economic Planning
Dr Chris Kiptoo- State Department for the National Treasury
James Muhati – State Department for Economic Planning
Ministry of Defence
Patrick Mariro
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs
Dr Korir Sing’oei – State Department for Foreign Affairs
Roseline Njogu – State Department for Diaspora Affairs
Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action
Amos Gathecha – State Department for Public Service
Veronica Mueni Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
Ministry of Roads and Transport
Joseph Mungai Mbugua – State Department for Roads
Mohamed Dhagar – State Department for Transport
Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development
Nixon Korir – State Department for Lands and Physical Planning
Charles Hinga – State Department for Housing and Urban Development
Joel Arumonyang – State Department for Public Works
Ministry of Information, Communication and The Digital Economy
Prof Edward Kisiangani – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications
Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui – State Department for ICT and The Digital Economy
Ministry of Health
Eng. Peter Tum – State Department for Medical Services
Dr Josephine Mburu – State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management
Ministry of Education
Dr Belio Kipsang – State Department for Basic Education
Esther Thaara Muhoria – State Department for TVET
Beatrice Inyangala – State Department for Higher Education and Research
Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
Phillip Kello Harsama – State Department for Crop Development
Harry Kimutai – State Department for Livestock Development
Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry
Alfred K’Ombundo – State Department for Trade
Abubakar Hassan – State Department for Investment Promotion
Juma Mukhwana – State Department for Industry
Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Patrick Kiburi Kilemi – State Department for Cooperatives
Susan Mangeni – State Department for MSMEs Development
Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts
Ismail Madey – State Department for Youth Affairs
Johnathan Mueke – State Department for Sport and The Arts
Ministry of Environment and Forestry
Festus Ngeno – State Department for Environment
Ephantus Kimotho -State Department for Forestry
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage
John Olultuaa – State Department for Tourism
Sylvia Naseya Muhoro -State Department for Wildlife
Ummy Mohammed Bashir – State Department for Culture and Heritage
Ministry of Water, Sanitization and Irrigation
Dr Paul Ronoh – State Department for Water and Sanitation
Gitonga Mugambi – State Department for Irrigation
Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Alex Wachira – State Department for Energy
Mohamed Liban – State Department for Petroleum
Ministry of Labour and Social Protection
Geoffrey Kaituko – State Department for Labour and Skills Development
Joseph Mugosi Mutavi- State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALs and Regional Development
Abdi Dubart – State Department for East African Community Affairs
Idris Dogota – State Department for The ASALs and Regional Development
Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs
Elijah Mwangi – State Department for Mining
Betsy Muthoni Njagi – State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries
Shadrack Mwadime – State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs
