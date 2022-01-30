New Details Emerge on Rigathi Gachagua’s Role in Ruto-Mudavadi Deal

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday, January 29 disclosed the role he played in the formation of the Kenya Kwanza coalition between Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

While speaking in Kirinyaga county during a Kenya Kwanza Mt Kenya rally, the MP stated he was one among the people from the Mt Kenya region who were involved when the agreement between the ANC, FORD-Kenya, and the United Democratic Alliance.

Gachagua revealed that DP Ruto had notified them of the pact ahead of time, and they had given their consent before it was made public.

“The day Ruto started talking to Mudavadi and Wetangula, he informed us as representatives of the Mt Kenya region. We were there, and we were happy with the deliberations.

“We understand the need for unity as we look forward to forming the next government with over 70 percent of the popular vote,” the former Uhuru PA remarked.

His remarks came amid accusations that Gachagua, who had been touted as the frontrunner in Ruto’s hunt for a running mate, had been passed up in favor of Mudavadi.

Mudavadi would only take the running mate post if President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya allies agreed to form a coalition with the Deputy President, according to Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya allies.

As the country prepares for the General Election, the news comes as DP Ruto, Mudavadi, and Wetangula’s new pact has generated a political tempest.

The revelation of the new pact at the Bomas of Kenya, dubbed the Mudavadi earthquake, led to the breakup of One Kenya Alliance as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi walked out of the event.

The Kenya Kwanza coalition has so far made mega rallies in Nakuru Rift Valley region, Bungoma in Western Region, and in Kirinyaga Mt Kenya region.