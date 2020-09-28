Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ngunjiri Wambugu Reveals Why William Ruto Should Abandon His Political Strategy

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

ngunjiri
ngunjiri

(KDRTV)-The deputy president has already hit on the campaign trail after becoming disillusioned with the direction the Jubilee government has taken.

Ruto and his allies feel that the president and his men have sidelined them after playing a key role in making that government.

As it is a norm for every politician to stand for something and have a philosophy, the deputy president has crafted a hustler narrative to connect with the majority of Kenyans who live below the poverty line.

William Ruto calls himself the son of a peasant and has rallied all the poor people behind him. He has promised them that this time around, the poor must make it to the State House.

According to him, the rich who are the minority cannot decide the politics of this country forever. Other politicians opposed to him feel that the hustler narrative is divisive and meant to cause chaos in the forthcoming presidential elections.

READ ALSO: Breaking! Sirisia MP John Waluke Released After 3 Months At Kamiti

Kikuyu town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu is one of the politicians that feel there is danger in the political agenda Ruto is trying to popularize in recent months.

Taking to his Facebook page, Wambugu wrote the reason why he feels the Dynasty vs Hustlers narrative is dangerous;

1. The Hustlers vs dynasties narrative is meant to incite the poor against the rich. Strategically it doesn’t define who a hustler or a dynasty is. This gap leaves room for a poor man in an informal settlement (Eg Kibra, Majengo, etc), to define the lower middle class living near them, as a ‘dynasty’.

2. What the DP will not tell those in the crowds around him is that if the poor were to decide to attack those they perceive as dynasties, the ones they would be able to reach easily are this lower middle classes – the ones with loans for cars and mortgages, and living salary per salary. This will be the ones who bear the biggest cost.

3. The real dynasties – those filthy rich folks Ruto is fighting with (and including the DP himself as he belongs there) will be able to pay for protection for themselves and their families, (including paying hustlers to protect them), and/or leave the county. (As we saw in 2007)

PS; Do we understand that all this is one very rich man inciting the poor masses against some other very rich families because the rich families have refused to support the rich man’s Presidential ambitions?

#kieleweke

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

photomix image 3 photomix image 3

News

Trouble as Isaac Ruto loses his ‘Bedroom’ to the Hustler Nation

(KDRTV) – A section of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) grassroots leaders in Bomet have ditched the party and declared support for Deputy President William...

5 hours ago
Sirisia MP John Waluke 640x400 1 Sirisia MP John Waluke 640x400 1

News

Breaking! Sirisia MP John Waluke Released After 3 Months at Kamiti

(KDRTV) – The High Court has granted bail to Sirisia MP John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu after serving three months in custody....

4 hours ago
Uhuru to address Kenyans Uhuru to address Kenyans

News

Freedom is Coming! Excitement ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s National Address

(KDRTV) – Kenyans are hopeful that President Uhuru Kenyatta will lift all the COVID-19 restrictions when he addresses the nation this afternoon. The President...

6 hours ago
dumped dumped

Life & Style

My fiancee was taken by my big sister

Three weeks ago, I invited my sister to my fiancé’s graduation party. My fiancé had asked me to invite some members of the family...

13 hours ago