News

Breaking! Sirisia MP John Waluke Released After 3 Months at Kamiti

(KDRTV) – The High Court has granted bail to Sirisia MP John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu after serving three months in custody.

The two, who were convicted in June over the Ksh297 maize scandal have been released pending the hearing and determination of their case.

Justice

he Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had objected to the release of the two over medical grounds. Haji said the two had not proven too ill to be taken care of in prison.

According to Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo, Waluke has hypertension, arthritis, and diabetes while Wakhungu has arthritis and hypertension.

