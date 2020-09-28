Breaking! Sirisia MP John Waluke Released After 3 Months at Kamiti

(KDRTV) – The High Court has granted bail to Sirisia MP John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu after serving three months in custody.

The two, who were convicted in June over the Ksh297 maize scandal have been released pending the hearing and determination of their case.

The High Court has granted bail to Hon. John Waluke and Ms Grace Wakhungu. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 28, 2020

he Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had objected to the release of the two over medical grounds. Haji said the two had not proven too ill to be taken care of in prison.

The release today of Hon Meja Waluke, albeit on harsh bail terms, speaks volumes on the power of the 2010 Constitution. Welcome home our brother pic.twitter.com/9RSc1740D0 — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) September 28, 2020

According to Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo, Waluke has hypertension, arthritis, and diabetes while Wakhungu has arthritis and hypertension.