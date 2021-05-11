Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura Loses Seat After Being Expelled By Jubilee

Isaac Mwaura has lost his nominated senator position after being expelled from the ruling Jubilee Party over disciplinary violations in March 2021.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka in a gazetted notice declared the seat held by Mwaura vacant.

“…the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d)of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021,” Lusaka said in a gazette dated May 10th , 2021.

Mwaura was expelled by the Jubilee on grounds of disloyalty after he campaigned for a candidate from another party.

In March, Mwaura got a reprieve after the High Court in Nairobi slammed brakes on his expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

Isaac Mwaura loses his Nominated Senator seat after a lengthy tussle with Jubilee Party; Speaker Lusaka gazettes vacancy through party list.@citizentvkenya pic.twitter.com/dFiBe0k22I — Francis Gachuri (@Fchurii) May 11, 2021

