PHOTOS: Aisha Jumwa Joins Mariga, Ruto on Kibra Campaign Trail

Malindi Woman Rep Aisha Jumwa on Tuesday joined Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders on a campaign trail to campaign for Jubilee candidate in the Kubra by-elections MacDonald Mariga.

This came a few hours after The ODM Party had announced on their Twitter handle that Jumwa, who was expelled from the party early this year for gross misconduct had rejoined ODM and promised to campaign for Imran Okoth, the orange party’s candidate.

A message shared on ODM’s official Twitter handle said that Jumwa had rejoined the party because ODM is in her blood and her DNA is in ODM. The party later controversially deleted this tweet a few minutes after a backlash.

Jumwa denied that she had attended an ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting at County Hall and that it is in fact Raila who paid her a courtesy visit at her office.

“I was not even aware of ODM having a meeting. Raila invited me to greet Imran and I accompanied him. I didn’t even know him. That is all and whatever is being spun is not true,” she told a local media house.

Tanga tanga members led by Denis Itumbi blasted ODM for their desperation in propagating fake news to the public. According to Ruto’s allies, these were desperate attempts from a party that has sensed defeat in Kibra.

Propaganda on steroids. .@TheODMparty even tweetedcand deleted. Leaving @EtalePhilip to deal with the mud. Facts are strange things to this party. But bro Etale use the opportunity to shine, like do a statement with the truth on the matter. pic.twitter.com/uQGPBIOU1p — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 1, 2019

In Kibra, Jumwa and Ruto met Divine Church Elders at Mash Park Hotel to drum up support for Mariga who has faced so many hurdles in his quest to succeed Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer in July.

Last week, Jumwa urged women to support Mariga’s candidature during an Inua Mama Function. She called for Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda to resign for backing Imran.

