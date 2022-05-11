Connect with us

Political Analysts Reveal Why Ruto Wants Raila To Pick Kalonzo As His Running Mate

Kenya Kwanza Flag bearer William Ruto and his lieutenants have been seen in the past few days campaigning for Kalonzo Musyoka to be named as Raila Odinga’s running mate ahead of the August 9 General Elections. 

This has raised eyebrows in the Raila led Azimio camp with their advisors wondering why Ruto is championing for Kalonzo. 

According to political analyst Barack Muluka, Ruto was just trying to stir up trouble within the Azimio camp since he was aware that the ODM leader would not choose Kalonzo.

“Ruto knows that if Odinga settles for Kalonzo, then he can kiss the Mountain goodbye. We are talking about millions upon millions of votes, which will work in his favour. Raila must be wondering if that is what Kalonzo meant when he said he would be stupid to support him a second time,” the former ANC secretary-general says.

Multimedia University don and former commissioner with the National Cohesion and Integration Professor Gitile Naituli has conuers with Muluka noting that Ruto does not care on who Raila will pick as his running mate but is trying to appeal the Ukambani people to support him should the former vice president fail to be picked as Raila’s running mate. 

According to political risk analyst Dismus Mokua, Raila Odinga is not at liberty to choose who he wants because of the Uhuru Kenyatta factor in Azimio. 

“It is Raila who has the problem because there are two powers in Azmio. Already, we have seen Uhuru’s might in the formation of the council: Jubilee took 7 slots while the remaining 5 were shared among the rest. He has also asked for 40 per cent of the government,” Mokua says. 

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance is further complicated because of diverse and personal interests anchored in the three-legged stool.” He adds. 

Ruto Tells Kalanzo To Work With Him Ahead Of 2022

Mokua believes that excluding Kalonzo will be a blessing in disguise for the DP, who will hunt the over 2 million-plus votes that the Wiper leader pledged to bring to the Azimio table.

Read Also: How Uhuru Pushed Kalonzo Musyoka to Attend Azimio Interview

