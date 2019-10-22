Poor Ferdinand Waititu ‘Chased’ from Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was forced to leave the Mashujaa Day Celebrations Function before it even started after being ejected from the VIP dais.

According to a local daily, Waititu who is currently facing corruption charges in court and has been ejected from office arrived at the Mama Ngina Front on Sunday morning hours before other dignitaries. The governor took a seat in the VIP section.

However, his stay in the dais did not last long as one of the organisers approached him and told him the seat he was occupying had been reserved for Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein.



Embarrassed, the governor faked a phone call and stood up from the seat. He then proceeded to have a chat with a few security officials as he strolled through the entries and walked out of the venue.

Waititu had been chased from the function.

It has also emerged that the governor faced the same cold treatment during the opening of Nairobi-Suswa SGR last week. Waititu attended the function hoping to be pictured with President Uhuru Kenyatta but State House had other ideas.

Uhuru and other VIPs among them Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro rode in the VIP class of the train but Waititu was forced to ride in the economy class.

State House is under strict instructions not to allow any politician facing corruption charges near the president.

In August this year, Uhuru warned leaders who have been making frantic phone calls to stop because he had switched off the phones.

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s woes seem to be far from over as he was asked to vacate a seat at the podium in Mombasa during Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday. — felix asoha (@felix_asoha) October 22, 2019

“Those days where you could make calls seeking help are over. The phones have now been switched off. You will have to remove yourself from your own mess,” he said.

