President Museveni Reveals Details of Two Pieces of Land that the Ugandan Government Own in Kenya 

Photo of President Yoweri Museveni and President William Ruto

Ugandan President Yoweri Kakuta Museveni has revealed that his country owns 2 pieces on land in Naivasha and Mombasa 

Speaking on Sunday October 16 during an interview with KTN News, Museveni disclosed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta gifted Uganda the two pieces for them to construct a dry port. 

“Yes, we have pieces of land in Mombasa and also in Naivasha. I don’t have the details but I know we do. It’s good because the coastal countries can make a lot of money from the hinterland hence you can produce and send things through there and pay taxes and there’s mutual benefit,” Museveni stated. 

Uhuru Kenyatta had gifted Uganda the land in 2019 in a move to increase the relations with the neighboring country. 

“We also look forward to partnering on other projects with our Kenyan brothers. For example, they have offered us land to build a dry port at Naivasha.” Museveni said at the time. 

In the Sunday interview President Museveni avoided discussing Kenyan politics, pointing out that each country has its own set of circumstances, some of which made decisions acceptable to the local populace but outrageous to outsiders.

He also defended General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Twitter outburst, which put diplomatic ties between the two nations in jeopardy.

He noted that the succession matrix was a task left to the Ugandan people, showing that the nation places more weight on a person’s personal values than his or her affiliation.

“I believe in suppressing the negative and encouraging the positive. You know Uganda leaders are not elected by Twitter. When the time comes for leadership, he will be audited,” Museveni remarked. 

Kainerubaga is being touted as President Yoweri Museveni’s successor as he could retire in 2024.

