President Ruto Asked to Avoid the Bungoma Senatorial By-election

Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga has asked President William Ruto to avoid the upcoming Bungoma senatorial by-elections.

Speaking in Kabuchai, Kalasinga urged the Head of state not to field a UDA candidate in the race.

Majimbo stated that the Ford Kenya party has fronted David Wafula Wakoli to run for the seat which was previously held by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

“I have officially endorsed our Ford Kenya Party candidate, Hon Wafula Wakoli for Senatorial seat, Bungoma county.During a consultative meeting with Ford Kenya Delegates drawn from Kabuchai constituency, we have agreed to Rally behind Hon David Wafula Wakoli and vote for him.” He stated.

The MP claimed that those supporting former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga as the UDA party’s senatorial candidate are brokers after his money.

Majimbo also asked Bungoma County residents to vote for Wakoli as a youthful and energized leader.

” We are calling upon our people, my people to Rally behind our rightful candidate Mheshimiwa Wafula Wakoli.He is the future and a destiny builder.He is a man that is very vocal and can articulate issues bedeviling people well. He is very lenient, experienced and a Pragmatic leader, ready for Representation, Legislation and Oversight.” He added.

The Bungoma Senatorial seat became vacant after Wetangula was elected National Assembly Speaker on the FORD-Kenya ticket.

Wafula Wakoli was a Kiswahili teacher at Milima Secondary School before entering politics and becoming Moses Wetangula’s aide. Wakoli, who has remained faithful to the party and played a significant role in ensuring the party’s success in the August 9 polls, has been backed by Ford Kenya leaders who were elected in the most recent General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced on October 6 that the Bungoma by-elections would be held on December 8.

Other by-elections scheduled for that day include Ololmasani, Kyome/Thaana, Utawala, and Mumias North and South Gem Wards in the Narok, Kitui, Nairobi City, Kakamega, and Siaya County Assemblies.

