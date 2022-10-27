Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Sends Tough Message To His Cabinet As They Assume Office

By

Published

20221027 220650

President William Ruto has instructed his cabinet secretaries on what he expects as they begin their tenure.

Speaking on Thursday October 27 at State House during the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet Secretaries, the Head of State stated that he expects the CSs to deliver for the people of Kenya.

President Ruto also said that he expects the Cabinet members to obey the Constitution and the rule of law as they carry out their responsibilities.

“You have no option other than to succeed. Failure is not an option. We have a country to look after and we have people watching us. I expect each one of you to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law to be the center of our government,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State promised to support the Cabinet Secretaries in their duties in order for the goverment to achieve success. 

“You will have my unqualified support because in your success is the success of our administration and the success of our country. From day one I want to promise you my support,” he added.

20221027 221044

Ruto however noted that he will be firm on the Cabinet Secretaries and even quoted the Bible

“I will conclude James 4:17, which says he who knows what is right and doesn’t do it, it is counted to them as a sin. Good people we have agreed on what is right, so if you don’t do it you will not only miss heaven but you will also have a problem with me,” Ruto stated.

He also urged the CSs to maintain an open-door policy and be available to hear Kenyans’ concerns.

In addition, he urged the CSs to be each other’s keeper and to constantly rebuke each other for errors made in their ministries.

“I want to plead with you. We have an agenda for the whole country and the people of Kenya are very expectant on the delivery of our plan, programme and the transformation of our nation,” he stated.

Also Read: ANC Appoints a New Party Leader as Mudavadi Begins his Tenure as Prime Cabinet Secretary

