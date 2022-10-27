ANC Appoints a New Party Leader as Mudavadi Begins his Tenure as Prime Cabinet Secretary

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has been named as the new Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader.

His appointment comes days after Musalia Mudavadi was nominated into the William Ruto Cabinet as a Prime CS necessitating him to resign as the ANC party boss.

The ANC party on Thursday October 27 released a statement stating that Issa Timamy will take over from Mudavadi.

“H.E Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination as the Prime CS,”

“The ANC Party wishes H.E Mudavadi God’s blessing in his service as Prime Cabinet Secretary and heartily welcomes Gov. Issa Timamy into his new role as Party Leader.” The statement read.

Mudavadi’s resignation is in accordance with article 77 (2) of the constitution, which prohibits appointed state officials from holding political party positions.

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

Mudavadi has commanded the ANC since its inception in 2015. He headed the party in two general elections, the first was in 2017 where the party was under the now-defunct National Super Alliance.

In the 2022 elections, Mudavadi allied with President William Ruto and the ANC party joined the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Mudavadi has now joined the ranks of politicians who have resigned after being appointed. Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday October 26, resigned as the Elgeyo Marakwet senator after serving for 10 years.

Other leaders who resigned in accordance with the constitution include Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome who was the MP for Kandara and Aden Duale who represented Garissa Township.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has already disbanded his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) as he prepares to take over as Trade Cabinet Secretary today.

