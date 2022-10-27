Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

ANC Appoints a New Party Leader as Mudavadi Begins his Tenure as Prime Cabinet Secretary

By

Published

20221027 124426

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has been named as the new Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader. 

His appointment comes days after Musalia Mudavadi was nominated into the William Ruto Cabinet as a Prime CS necessitating him to resign as the ANC party boss.  

The ANC party on Thursday October 27 released a statement stating that Issa Timamy will take over from Mudavadi. 

“H.E Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination as the Prime CS,”  

“The ANC Party wishes H.E Mudavadi God’s blessing in his service as Prime Cabinet Secretary and heartily welcomes Gov. Issa Timamy into his new role as Party Leader.” The statement read. 

20221027 124511

Mudavadi’s resignation is in accordance with article 77 (2) of the constitution, which prohibits appointed state officials from holding political party positions.

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

Mudavadi has commanded the ANC since its inception in 2015. He headed the party in two general elections, the first was in 2017 where the party was under the now-defunct National Super Alliance.

20221027 124517

In the 2022 elections, Mudavadi allied with President William Ruto and the ANC party joined the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Mudavadi has now joined the ranks of politicians who have resigned after being appointed. Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday October 26, resigned as the Elgeyo Marakwet senator after serving for 10 years. 

Other leaders who resigned in accordance with the constitution include Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome who was the MP for Kandara and Aden Duale who represented Garissa Township. 

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has already disbanded his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) as he prepares to take over as Trade Cabinet Secretary today. 

Also Read: Details of 98 Year Old Building That Will House Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi’s Office 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019