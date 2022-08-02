President Uhuru Breaks Silence William Ruto’s ‘Don’t Kill’ my Children’ Statement

President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken silence over his deputy William Ruto’s recent sentiments that the head of state should not harm his children.

Speaking in Kiambu County on August 1st Uhuru responded by saying that those telling him not to harm their children would have done that if they were in power.

“Those telling me not to kill their children are only telling me not to do what they, themselves, would do if they were in my position. That is what they just think about. That’s what they would do if they were in power. They are led by the devil. I am led by my God,” Uhuru said.

The President questioned why he would pursue Ruto and the UDA brigade when they had been abusing him for three years.

He asked the Kenya Kwanza brigade to concentrate on selling their agenda to the electorate rather than propagating fallacies.

“Hakuna haja ya kuambia watu nataka kukuua. Si mumenitusi karibu miaka tatu. Kuna mtu amewagusa? Hiyo miaka mitatu si nimekua kwa kiti. Si nilikua na uwezo? Sasa wakati naelekea kupeana serikali na sina uwezo ndo niko na time ya kukutafuta? Uza sera zako na uachane na mimi,” He said.

DP Ruto in a recent rally in Nandi County asked his boss to leave him alone if he has chosen Raila Over him.

“Nataka nikuambie, wacha kuniletea maneno, wewe sukuma candidate yako bwana kitendawili. Unaniongelea nini? Mr President, stop talking about me, talk about your candidate…Wachana na William Ruto. I supported you when you needed a man to support you.”

“If you do not want to support me, leave me alone. With a lot of respect Mr President be a decent Human being, Kuwa muungwana, kuwa na shukurani, sisi ndo tulikusaidia, wacha kujifanya. Sasa wewe umeanza kunithreaten ati sijui utanifanya nini, bora usiue watoto wangu. Mimi na wewe tafadhali tuheshimane,” Ruto stated.

