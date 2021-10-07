Raila Finally Reveals When He’ll Announce Whether He’s In the Presidential Race: For Now I’m Just Listening To Kenyans

ODM leader Raila Odinga is planning to officially reveal by end of October whether on not he will be in the presidential race in the 2022 General Elections.

Odinga, who has hinted all year that he is still in the race but hasn’t officially announced his candidature, said that his main focus so far has been the Azimio La Umoja campaign meant to inform Kenyans of his track record.

He said that he has been collecting a lot of feedback from Kenyans from the campaign which will be used to determine his anticipated decision.

“I am getting the opinions of Kenyans on different issues and at the end of these consultations, which I hope is going to be by the end of this month, I’ll have made up my mind and I will make an announcement if I am going to run or not,” he stated.

While many believe Raila is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project, the seasoned politician insisted he doesn’t need any sponsorship while going for the top seat.

“I have a track record which is known,” he added.

“I do not need to be sponsored by anybody, I’ll go to Kenyans to tell them of what I’ve done in the past and what I intend to do in the future. If the President supports me, it will be a compliment and I will be very happy.”

