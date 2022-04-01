Connect with us

Raila Forced To Cut His Speech After Being Heckled By Ruto Supporters

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga was on Friday April 1forced to cut his speech in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet following heckling by Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters.

In a video seen by KDRTV, the crowd refused to be addressed by the former Prime Minister. The were chanting the name of DP William Ruto who hails from the region.

The ODM leader had addressed a section of Elgeyo locals in a town hall before being heckling.

Raila Odinga was escorted by a number of prominent figures, including the area Governor Alex Tolgos.

Raila Tolgos 1 1024x682 1

Elgeyo Marakwet is considered a UDA stronghold, however Governor Tolgos has subsequently proclaimed support for Azimio La Umoja’s presidential candidate.

Also Read Tangatanga Ally Badly Heckled And Booed Infront of DP Ruto In Mumias

Odinga’s jeering comes after his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, was shouted down in Meru County a few days ago.

Leaders reacted angrily to the incident, urging citizens to give leaders the freedom to express themselves regardless of their party affiliation.

