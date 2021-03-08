Raila: I Didn’t Organize Kamkunji Rally

(KDRTV) – Confusion has emerged over ODM Party’s BBI rally at Kamkunji on Sunday afternoon.

ODM had organized the rally dubbed as the #KamkunjiDeclaration, where if the word on social media is anything to by, they were to withdraw their support for the BBI Bill.

Until Sunday morning, ODM leader Raila Odinga had named as the chief guest of the event.

However, the office of the former Prime Minister has now denied that he had any knowledge of the event.

Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango told a local daily that the African Union Envoy was at his home relaxing after his 5-day tour of the coast and was not aware of the Kibra rally.

“Raila was taking a rest after the tour. As far as I am concerned, Raila had not planned any rally,” Onyango said in an interview with People Daily.

Makadara MP George Aladwa, who is also the ODM Chair in Nairobi County told the same newspaper that he had received a call from the ODM leader directing him to organize a big rally at Kibra’s Kamkunji Grounds.

ODM Director of Communications sent out invites to the media on Saturday. He had indicated that Raila would be attending. Etale was unable to explain Baba’s absence.

However, sources have intimated to KDRTV that Raila had planned to attend the rally but changed his mind at the last minute. This was after he received a call from State House. The same has been collaborated by another story on The Standard.