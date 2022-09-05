Raila Odinga Breaks Silence After the Supreme Court Upheld Ruto’s Win

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has accepted the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President elect William Ruto’s win.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Monday September 5th Raila asked his supporters to remain calm and accept the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We have taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court on the Presidential election held on August 9th, 2022. We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.

” Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately, the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine (9) grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.” said Raila.

” This judgement is by no means the end of our movement, in fact, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging. We thank our supporters and Kenyans across the country for standing with us. We will be communicating in the near future on our plans to continue our struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.” He added.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday unanimously validated the election of William Ruto as president-elect.

William Ruto was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on August 15 after receiving 7,176,141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast.

Raila Odinga finished second with 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85% of all votes cast.

The Supreme Court’s decision now clears the way for William Ruto to become Kenya’s fifth president on Tuesday of next week.

