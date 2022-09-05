Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga Breaks Silence After the Supreme Court Upheld Ruto’s Win

By

Published

20220801 173845

Ruto Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has accepted the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President elect William Ruto’s win. 

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Monday September 5th Raila asked his supporters to remain calm and accept the Supreme Court’s decision. 

“We have taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court on the Presidential election held on August 9th, 2022. We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.

” Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately, the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine (9) grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.” said Raila.

” This judgement is by no means the end of our movement, in fact, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging. We thank our supporters and Kenyans across the country for standing with us. We will be communicating in the near future on our plans to continue our struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.” He added. 

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday unanimously validated the election of William Ruto as president-elect.

William Ruto was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on August 15 after receiving 7,176,141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast.

Raila Odinga finished second with 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85% of all votes cast.

The Supreme Court’s decision now clears the way for William Ruto to become Kenya’s fifth president on Tuesday of next week.

Also Read: Professor Wajackoyah & David Mwaure Congratulate Ruto After the Supreme Upholded His Win 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020