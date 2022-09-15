Raila Odinga Jets Back to Kenya Silently, Reveals What He Was Doing in Zanzibar 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Amolo Odinga has returned back to Kenya after he flew to Zanzibar following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President William Ruto’s win on August 9.

Speaking on Thursday During Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif’s luncheon Raila revealed that he took his family to Zanzibar to recuperate.

“I went to recuperate in Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren out of the shock they got,” he stated.

“I came this morning from Zanzibar and arrived late than expected. I was not able to be with you at the swearing-in (of Abdulswamad), but here I am,” Raila stated.

Raila congratulated Governor Abdulswamad after he won the Mombasa top seat, defeating Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Hassan Omar Sarai.

“The people of Mombasa overwhelmingly voted for Azimio. The same thing happened in Kakamega. I want to thank the people of the two counties for standing with Azimio.” He said.

The former Prime Minister also blasted the judiciary after their unanimous decision to uphold President William Ruto’s victory.

Raila compared the Judiciary verdict to a dictatorship, stating that its results were pushed on Kenyans.

However, he advised his followers to wait for the Supreme Court’s complete ruling, which is expected to be released soon.

“The ruling was judicial thuggery and we will not allow these types of things. We will not allow the judiciary to become a dictator.”

“We can lead a one million march to the judiciary and tell them to go home. We have a right as a people to not agree with bad rulings,” Raila explained.

He further stated that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be reformed following the August 9 general elections.

Also Read: Why Raila Odinga Will not Attend William Ruto’s Swearing in Ceremony