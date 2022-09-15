Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga Jets Back to Kenya Silently, Reveals What He Was Doing in Zanzibar 

By

Published

09kenya briefing Odinga profile sub2 facebookJumbo

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Amolo Odinga has returned back to Kenya after he flew to Zanzibar following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President William Ruto’s win on August 9.

Speaking on Thursday During Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif’s luncheon Raila revealed that he took his family to Zanzibar to recuperate.

“I went to recuperate in Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren out of the shock they got,” he stated.

“I came this morning from Zanzibar and arrived late than expected. I was not able to be with you at the swearing-in (of Abdulswamad), but here I am,” Raila stated. 

Raila congratulated Governor Abdulswamad after he won the Mombasa top seat, defeating Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Hassan Omar Sarai.

“The people of Mombasa overwhelmingly voted for Azimio. The same thing happened in Kakamega. I want to thank the people of the two counties for standing with Azimio.” He said. 

 

The former Prime Minister also blasted the judiciary after their unanimous decision to uphold President William Ruto’s victory.

Raila compared the Judiciary verdict to a dictatorship, stating that its results were pushed on Kenyans. 

However, he advised his followers to wait for the Supreme Court’s complete ruling, which is expected to be released soon.

“The ruling was judicial thuggery and we will not allow these types of things. We will not allow the judiciary to become a dictator.”

“We can lead a one million march to the judiciary and tell them to go home. We have a right as a people to not agree with bad rulings,” Raila explained.

He further stated that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be reformed following the August 9 general elections. 

Also Read: Why Raila Odinga Will not Attend William Ruto’s Swearing in Ceremony 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020