Raila Odinga Reveals What Will Happen To Ruto’s Presidency as he Vows to Expose IEBC

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga  has continued to criticize the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Saturday October 15 during Otieno Ajuma’s funeral, the ODM leader promised to “expose” how the electoral commission messed up the August 9 election.

“Those celebrating over a presidential victory will be shocked very soon when the truth about the presidency rigging strategies is revealed,” Raila stated.

While criticizing the Chebukati-led commission, Raila urged his followers not to give up on the elections, pointing out that President William Ruto’s victory would only be temporary.

“I want to tell Kenyans not to despair or lose hope over the bungled Elections, we are seeking the right direction that will put our country into the right trajectory,” Raila stated.

He also criticized William Ruto’s administration for failing to reduce the cost of unga and fuel that he had promised during his campaigns. 

Raila further blasted the president for exposing Kenyans to GMO foods even though they were unfit for human consumption. 

“Ruto is trying to coerce Kenyans to accept GMO food while research has proved beyond reasonable doubt that its unfit for human consumption,” he added.

He also criticized a group of Luo community leaders for dividing their people at a time when they should have been supporting him. Raila pleaded with the Luo community to ignore such leaders because they were only working to advance their own interests.

“I am not going anywhere until our people are left in good hands,”

The Saturday function was Raila Odinga’s first public engagement with the people of Nyanza since losing out in the presidential contest in August.

The former premier was accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, Deputy Governor William Oduol, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo. 

Also Read: Inside ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million (Photos)

