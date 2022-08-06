Raila Promises Ruto a Handshake if He Wins or Losses Tuesday’s Presidential Elections

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has pledged to shake hands with his competitors after the August 9 general elections.

Raila asserted that he will reach out to Kenya Kwanza’s Deputy President William Ruto, the Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah, and the Agano Party’s David Mwaure, regardless of whether he wins the elections.

Speaking on Saturday, August 6, at the final rally of Azimio La Umoja at Kasarani Stadium, Raila claimed that the country was greater than any individual.

“We are soon entering Canaan and in Canaan, we must embrace reconciliation. In my government there will be no revenge, I pledge to be the president of all,” Raila stated.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this handshake doctrine for the sake of Kenya. I will shake the hand if I win and I will shake the hand if I don’t and I will do it because I love Kenya more than I love Raila Odinga,” the Azimio leader affirmed.

He also claimed to have seen Canaan, the land of milk and honey, to which he pledged to lead Kenyans during the third liberation from corruption, economic repression, and inequity.

In his final submission, Raila reflected on his 1980s captivity and praised his wife Mama Ida Odinga for her support throughout the campaign.

“I want to thank the strongest human being known to me, Her Excellency Dr Ida Betty Anyango Odinga, the pillar of our family and the secret to our combined strength. Nothing can stop the power of a good woman battling shoulder to shoulder with an engineer,” he stated.

Raila urged his supporters to turn out in numbers and cast their votes on Tuesday.

“The battle is hardest when victory is nearest. Get ready my dear Kenyans and keep the spirit – aluta continua. Next Tuesday, all Azimio followers have to be at their polling stations by 6 am to cast their votes,” He stated.

Also Read: Sonko Reveals How Kalonzo Was Sent By Deep State to Lie to Him About Nairobi