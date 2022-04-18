Raila, Ruto in Race Against Time as IEBC Deadline on Choosing Running Mates Nears

Presidential candidates in the August 9 General elections have 10 days to name their running mates as required by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Both Raila Odinga and William Ruto are having headaches in choosing their running mates as they fear that a wrong move could trigger acrimonious fallout ahead of the August elections.

According to IEBC chair Wafula Chabukati, the electoral body expects presidential candidates to name their running mates by April 28.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates … either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati told The Star Newspaper.

This essentially implies Raila and Ruto have till next Thursday to name their second-in-command.

The IEBC decision might rattle Raila, who is preparing a one-week vacation to the United States at a time when internal squabbles in his squad over the number two spot have reached a fever pitch.

Raila Odinga’s possible running mates include Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

William Ruto on the Other hand has the options of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Anne Waiguru and Ndindi Nyoro.

