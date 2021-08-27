Raila: Ruto Should Resign. My Father Was The First VP In Kenya. He Did Not Wait To Be Sacked

ODM leader Raila Odinga has backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s statement urging Deputy President William Ruto to resign.

Raila said that Ruto clinging to the office while everything is not working is embarrassing, to say the least.

He also urged other MPs who are in UDA but still drawing a salary from Jubilee Party to also resign.

“That is called political principle, otherwise this is hypocrisy,” said Raila.

“If you see things are not okay and you are a principled person, just say things are not okay and resign. These MPs saying they are in UDA and are still earning salary through Jubilee should also resign, go back to the people and defend seat with a new party.”

Raila said Ruto resigning won’t be an astonishing feat since his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who was the first VP in Kenya also resigned.

“My father was the first VP. He did not wait to be sacked,” said Raila.

“When he saw that things had changed and was not being given assignments, he wrote a letter.”

Raila quoted his father’s letter which said:

“I cannot justify earning public salary without responsibility. The future generation will look unkindly at me and because of this, I hereby tender resignation.”

He said that he also had to resign as Langata MP following the Goldenburg scandal to disassociate with the then sponsoring party.

“When I was Langata MP under Ford Kenya, we saw the problem of Goldenberg… I said I couldn’t continue being MP under Ford Kenya and resigned.”

“I said I would return with another party …and contested my seat on an NDP ticket and I was re-elected.”

Uhuru on Monday asked Ruto to resign and concentrate on his 2022 election campaigns. He accused the Ruto of fighting the government from within.

“The honorable thing is that if you are not happy… step aside and allow those who want to move on to do so,” Uhuru told Ruto.

“You can’t on one hand say I am not going and at the same time you don’t agree [with the government]…You must decide and be principled in this respect so that you don’t confuse people that on one hand you want to praise the government and yet on the other side of your mouth you’re talking another language.”

