Politics

Raila Threatens to Order his Supporters to Evade Taxes

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has threatened to direct his supporters to stop paying taxes if the Ruto government sidelines development in his strongholds.

Speaking on Saturday, October 29 in Seme, Kisumu County, the former Premier stated that development projects should be equally distributed across the country.

“The national government has the responsibility to carry out certain development projects in all these areas otherwise, we shall tell our people to stop paying taxes. Therefore, we don’t have to go to beg the national government for us to get any development,” said Raila.

The ODM leader also asked his supporters to be patient as he plans to reveal the plan that was used to deny him victory in the August 9 general elections.

“We know what happened, and we shall soon make it public. We are pretending like fools but be patient with me, but time is coming when we shall put everything bear.” Raila remarked.

Raila promised to continue pursuing democratic changes even after losing the presidential election on August 9. The former prime minister stated that he will soon return to the political arena to continue fighting for a better Kenya. He further asked his supporters to view his election loss as a normal part of life and pledged to recover stronger and more energized.

“Do not give up. Be strong because I am not yet tired. Should I give up or continue? I will give directions on the path we shall take when the time is right. Going forward, we want to bring change to our people so that Kenyans can live a comfortable life. That is what service to the nation is all about,” he stated.

His sentiments come days after he jetted back into the country following his one-week tour of India.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Speaks of His Retirement, Asks His Supporters to Remain Calm


