Raila Told To Pick Running Mate Outside Mt Kenya

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been advised not to pick a running mate from Mt Kenya.

According to Muranga senatorial aspirant Peter Kagwanja, leaders supporting Raila in the central region lack national appeal and grassroot support and hence cannot deliver votes to the former Prime Minister.

While the Mt Kenya area has the votes to assist Raila succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, the governance expert believes the massive voting bloc has weak options for Raila’s number two.

“We have the numbers but we must insist on a strategy that will make us win not using the demographic aspect to claim the position. We should never worry because our interests are being taken care of by the President who is the patron and financier of Azimio,” Kagwanja said.

Also Read

Kagwanja’s sentiments come barely a week after Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka hinted that he will be deputizing Raila Odinga for the third time.

While answering to queries from journalists at the party headquarters on April 5, the former vice president stated that there was no need to debate the obvious.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” Kalonzo said.

Other politicians who are considered to be Raila’s running mates include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth.