Raila’s Allies Chase Mudavadi’s Supporters in Kakamega Forcing Council of Elders To Flee For Safety

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party hardliners have taken the political battle between ANC and ODM supremacy in Western region physical.

The Chungwa drummers stormed Batsotso press conference in Kakamega (concerning the Bukhungu convention) and brought the program to a halt where they threatened to engage in exchange of blows drawing the chaotic scene that forced the Patron of Batsotso Council of Elders James Amutsa to flee for safety.

According to Patron James Amutsa, Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli should desist from presiding over Western region mega rallies without the consent of recognized and elected leaders from Mulembe region.

“Atwoli should not speak on behalf of Luhya people. He is not our elder because nobody elected him. We shall have our own festival” James Amutsa said.

However, the charged group of ODM allied defenders disrupted the press and instructed the journalists to retrieve their apparatus as they kicked off the confrontation of leaders presiding over the press.

“Mnataka kuharibu mkutano wa Raila Kakamega, who do you think you are? Mbona mnataka kuharibu mkutano Wa Baba?” The muscled and energetic man confronted Mudavadi’s ally.

This emerges after Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala had hinted to disrupt and block COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga from holding a rally at Bukhungu Stadium conditioning the event organizers to seek the permission from Mudavadi first.

“What is paining me is that they are planning to group Luhyas at Bukhungu Stadium and declare Raila as our purported 2022 preferred candidate. Will you accept that?” Malala said.

He maintained that before carrying on with Luhya unity convention preparations at Bukhungu Stadium (Malala’s perceived political territory), Atwoli and Raila ought to seek Mudavadi’s indulgence to allow them carry hold their rally. “If Mudavadi will not Okay me to allow them hold that rally at Bukhungu Stadium, then I must say that there will be no rally at Bukhungu Stadium on 31st December 2021” he added