Atwoli Responds To Malala`s Remarks “Bukhungu Stadium No Go Zone For Raila”

KDRTV NEWS: COTU secretary general belittled Senator Cleophas Malala following his comment about the upcoming Luhyia meeting.

Malala said that the Bukhungu II meeting would not take place, saying the key political leaders from the region had not been consulted.

Specifically, Malala said that the ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi had not been consulted, and thus, it would not be possible for the meeting to take place.

He said that Kakakameg is his bedroom and thus noted that the meeting will not occur because Kakamega is not a go zone for the Raila Odinga and his political brokers.

“Kakamega is my bedroom. I want to tell them that unless they get a permit from Musalia, let them not step to Kakamega on December 31…I want to officially say that there will be no meeting at Bukhungu stadium on the 31,” Malala said.

Senator Malala had posted on his Twitter account that the expected meeting had been officially nullified.

“It is now official. The fake Luhya meeting slated for the 31st Dec at Bukhungu Stadium is hereby nullified,” Malala posted on his Twitter account

However, Cleophas Malala was not positively accepted by COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli.

Atwoli said that Malala is a junior senator has no authority to call on and off such a meeting, and he is not the spokesperson for the Luhyia people.

“You are a junior Senator who has neither the capacity to speak on behalf of the Luhya community nor the ability to call on and off such a meeting. The Bukhungu II meeting brings together ALL progressive leaders and locals from the 5 counties in the region”

You are a junior Senator who has neither the capacity to speak on behalf of the Luhya community nor the ability to call on and off such a meeting. The Bukhungu II meeting brings together ALL progressive leaders and locals from the 5 counties in the region. https://t.co/WoH3i9IeLO — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) December 26, 2021

However, Senator said that if Raila`s political brokers wanted to declare or endorse him, they could do so in Kondele, Siaya, or Yala.

He also added the ANC party would join other politicians to campaign for Musalia Mudavadi.

