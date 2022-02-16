Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Revealed: Deadly Disease that Killed Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut

By

Published

images 2022 02 16T100420.878

Former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut has passed away after long illness. The former legislator succumbed due to cancer according to her daughter Michelle Serut.

“Rest in peace to the love of my life. I hate that you won’t see my children. I hate that you won’t get to see the woman I become but I’ll make you proud. I love you, dad,” she wrote.

Serut was in 2020 diagnosied with multiple myeloma cancer and had been in and out of the hospital.

In myeloma, cancerous cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out the healthy blood cells.

Instead of producing beneficial antibodies, cancer cells create aberrant proteins that can result in difficulties.

Cancer cells do not mature and subsequently die like regular cells do; instead, they accumulate, eventually outnumbering healthy cell production. Doctors assert that this results in weariness and an inability to fight infections.

Myeloma can create difficulties with the kidneys and bones. This raises the likelihood of broken bones.

iC5ktkpTURBXy9jNGQwNmJhZmQ2MGNjMGFkMWYzYTE3N2RhZjBkMjY0OC5wbmeSlQMAAc0ChM0BapMFzQSwzQJ2

Michelle Serut, had in October 2021 appealed to Kenyans for assistance in defraying her father’s expenses. She revealed that the family spent Ksh20 million on the former MP’s treatment.

Michelle revealed that the family required somewhat more than Ksh5 million to cover the cost of an insurance policy after depleting the existing one.

“We have had bills totalling to about Ksh20 million since his diagnosis and have handled it as a family so far. We are now slightly stretched and therefore asking your help in catering for his bills hence this fundraiser,” she stated.

images 2022 02 16T100350.688

John Serut was one of the late President Daniel Moi’s righthand men who served Mt Elgon between 2002 and 2007 before losing to  Fred Kapondi and then reclaiming his seat in 2013.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019