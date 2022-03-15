Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Revealed! How Ruto Was Pushed Out Of Uhuru’s Government

By

Published

images 90
images 90

Tuesday 15 March was a big day for Deputy President William Ruto. He held a meeting in Kasarani gymnasium where he was officially unveiled as UDA presidential Candidate.

images 86

Courtesy Uhuru and Ruto

In his speech, he mentioned how his government will work in different sectors encompassing the judiciary and agriculture.

However, Ruto also got to narrate how he fell out with Uhuru and was allegedly kicked out of Uhuru’s government.

First, their division began back after July 22 2019 when Henry Rotich was accused of corruption and was Ruto’s close friend. Uhuru by then had swore to fight corruption even if it means his closest political ally was involved.

images 87 1

image courtesy

Ruto however, claimed that he is the target of political purge of Uhuru trying to fight corrupt people in the government.

Today, during his endorsement,  Ruto came out clear and narrated how he was put aside to let Uhuru build his legacy.

“The president did inform me that he needed space to workersonal legacy as the 4th president. I obliged. This led to my eventual retreat to the margins of a government that I had participated in forming,” William Ruto said.

Ruto willingly walked out of the Jubilee government.

images 89 1

Photo courtesy Uburu And Ruto

It is evident that Ruto has always done his job given by his President Uhuru Kenyatta without a fail. He always did all the appointed task.

Also read Uhuru’s Legacy Is Overburdening Kenyans With Debts

Uhuru’s succession has dwindled their relationship that was at first seen strong. Ruto feels betrayed since they had agreed of the how they are going to share terms.

Currently, it looks unfair to Ruto that Uhuru is supporting his then opposition.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019