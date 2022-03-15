Revealed! How Ruto Was Pushed Out Of Uhuru’s Government

Tuesday 15 March was a big day for Deputy President William Ruto. He held a meeting in Kasarani gymnasium where he was officially unveiled as UDA presidential Candidate.

In his speech, he mentioned how his government will work in different sectors encompassing the judiciary and agriculture.

However, Ruto also got to narrate how he fell out with Uhuru and was allegedly kicked out of Uhuru’s government.

First, their division began back after July 22 2019 when Henry Rotich was accused of corruption and was Ruto’s close friend. Uhuru by then had swore to fight corruption even if it means his closest political ally was involved.

Ruto however, claimed that he is the target of political purge of Uhuru trying to fight corrupt people in the government.

Today, during his endorsement, Ruto came out clear and narrated how he was put aside to let Uhuru build his legacy.

“The president did inform me that he needed space to workersonal legacy as the 4th president. I obliged. This led to my eventual retreat to the margins of a government that I had participated in forming,” William Ruto said.

Ruto willingly walked out of the Jubilee government.

It is evident that Ruto has always done his job given by his President Uhuru Kenyatta without a fail. He always did all the appointed task.

Uhuru’s succession has dwindled their relationship that was at first seen strong. Ruto feels betrayed since they had agreed of the how they are going to share terms.

Currently, it looks unfair to Ruto that Uhuru is supporting his then opposition.